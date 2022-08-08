Previous
Common Blue by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 488

Common Blue

I think it is a common not a chalkhill (no chalk around us!)but happy to be corrected. They are making a bee line for the yellow colours
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and light.
August 8th, 2022  
