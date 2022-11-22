Sign up
Photo 594
Winter sun
It is sitting low in the sky today, a sign Winter is taking it's hold
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot.
November 22nd, 2022
