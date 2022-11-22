Previous
Winter sun by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 594

Winter sun

It is sitting low in the sky today, a sign Winter is taking it's hold
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
Diana ace
Beautiful shot.
November 22nd, 2022  
