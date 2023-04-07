Previous
Soft touch by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 730

Soft touch

When your 'human' is home from uni. You just have to check she is still a soft touch
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
Cathy Donohoue ace
Such cuties. They love their "human."
April 7th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
@cdonohoue they love their human even more when she is getting something to eat 😅
April 7th, 2023  
