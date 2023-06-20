Sign up
Photo 804
Barley
Heavy rain has made for some great wave patterns in the barley
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
4
2
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Nokia G10
Taken
19th June 2023 10:44am
Diana
ace
I love the wonderful textures and tones here.
June 20th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great textures & a sense of movement.
June 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fv!
June 20th, 2023
