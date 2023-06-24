Sign up
Photo 808
Heal all
Such a pretty flower out in the meadows now
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
Heather
A nice capture of its softly curled purple petals and its intricate centre. This is a new one for me, Jo. (I wondered if you were giving it this name, but I see no- this really is its name) Fav
June 24th, 2023
