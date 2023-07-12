Previous
'Winnie' by 365projectorgjoworboys
'Winnie'

Today I had the treat of meeting 1week old Winnie her Mum has been in the yard away from my walk so I was hoping all was well. She's a very smart girl
Jo Worboys

Fisher Family
How nice for you to see this lovely recently born foal! Nice shot

Ian
July 12th, 2023  
