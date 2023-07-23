Sign up
Photo 837
Forget me not
Small and delicate, always intrigues me how they get their names Very easily self seeds so you always have some about??
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
1
0
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
837
photos
16
followers
13
following
229% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Nokia G10
Taken
22nd July 2023 11:06am
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous and beautifully captured.
July 23rd, 2023
