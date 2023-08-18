Previous
Wasp

After a wet horrible morning Mr wasp is my inspiration for the day
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Joan Robillard ace
Great closeup
August 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and detail, great textures too.
August 18th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful details in this.
August 18th, 2023  
