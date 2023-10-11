Previous
Black and white by Jo Worboys
Black and white

I make myself do a monochrome once a month as colour is my thing. Trying to achieve more interest without colour is actually quite hard. I'm pleased with this one.
11th October 2023

Jo Worboys

Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Diana ace
Once in the almost 7 years here on 365 did I post a b/w. I am not a fan but I like some that are posted here.

Lovely contrasts and tones.

October 11th, 2023  
