Photo 917
Black and white
I make myself do a monochrome once a month as colour is my thing. Trying to achieve more interest without colour is actually quite hard. I'm pleased with this one.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Nokia G10
Taken
11th October 2023 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Once in the almost 7 years here on 365 did I post a b/w. I am not a fan but I like some that are posted here.
Lovely contrasts and tones.
October 11th, 2023
