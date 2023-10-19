Previous
Poppy surprise by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 925

Poppy surprise

2 weeks off November and still poppies around. Now the maize is in this one stands out a mile
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
253% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and textures.
October 19th, 2023  
