Damp loving fungi by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1003

Damp loving fungi

In their element with last month's rain
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
274% complete

Photo Details

Heather ace
Love that shiny slippery texture and the warm golden colour tones! A really nice shot, Jo! Fav
January 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture! They’ll be loving this weather!
January 5th, 2024  
