Photo 1007
Detour needed
Normally there is no water here but it is well over Welly height. Had to re route!
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
4
1
365
Nokia G10
9th January 2024 9:39am
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That is not good. Pretty shot, though.
January 9th, 2024
