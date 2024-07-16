Previous
Yellow Tail moth by 365projectorgjoworboys
Yellow Tail moth

According to Google ; on my kitchen wall today. I actually like it's very fluffy legs!
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Diana ace
such a cute ball of fluff you captured.
July 16th, 2024  
