Perfect weather

The most glorious day today. Made even better with a walk around the lake
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely scene!
October 27th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous
October 27th, 2024  
