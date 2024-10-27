Sign up
Photo 1299
Perfect weather
The most glorious day today. Made even better with a walk around the lake
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Jo Worboys
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely scene!
October 27th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous
October 27th, 2024
