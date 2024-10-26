Sign up
Photo 1298
Changing Clocks
we enter the darker evenings as the clocks change tonight here's a dandelion clock re shaped with a very dewy morning
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
2
1
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
1298
photos
25
followers
17
following
355% complete
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
How stunning this looks, like a crystal work of art!
October 26th, 2024
