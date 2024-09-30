Previous
Holiday smiles by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1272

Holiday smiles

Very rarely do I take selfies. This one sums up how great our week was 💕
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Photo Details

Fisher Family
Not ideal weather for a holiday, but I'm pleased to see you still smiling!

Ian
September 30th, 2024  
