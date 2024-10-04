Previous
' Pretending it is still summer ' a Comma by 365projectorgjoworboys
' Pretending it is still summer ' a Comma

Two (yes two!) days of sunshine and this beauty was out and about. Not the best capture but a capture non the less
4th October 2024

Jo Worboys

Diana ace
How wonderful that you spotted this beauty, lovely capture and details.
October 4th, 2024  
