Photo 623
Taken over
Public benches have been designated no-go areas since the introduction of lockdown.
The plants don't seem to mind.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
4rky
ace
@4rky
January 2020 - On the basis that the best camera is the one you have with you, the plan is to use the mobile more...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
17th May 2020 10:19am
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
bench
,
scenesoftheroad-19
