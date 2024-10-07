Sign up
Photo 1095
Chippie
It was grey and miserable and I liked the contrast coming from the warmth of the frier. I was lucky that all the customers were dressed to match the colour palette of the frontage 😊
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30 II
Taken
3rd October 2024 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brighton
,
chippie
,
brighton pier
,
fxw
,
expired velvia
narayani
ace
Nice street shot
October 10th, 2024
