Previous
Next
Sunny Afternoon by 4rky
Photo 625

Sunny Afternoon

For the songtitle challenge and Skip's Bliss challenge
Sunny Afternoon - The Kinks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsIgIqSmTGo

Arky's idea of total bliss:
"And I love to live so pleasantly
Live this life of luxury
Lazing on a sunny afternoon
In the summertime"

25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

4rky

ace
@4rky
January 2020 - On the basis that the best camera is the one you have with you, the plan is to use the mobile more...
171% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Hello Arky, too hot to move eh?
June 26th, 2020  
4rky ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond LoL! too hot to run away from the camera so I took the shot :)
June 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise