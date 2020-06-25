Sign up
Photo 625
Sunny Afternoon
For the songtitle challenge and Skip's Bliss challenge
Sunny Afternoon - The Kinks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsIgIqSmTGo
Arky's idea of total bliss:
"And I love to live so pleasantly
Live this life of luxury
Lazing on a sunny afternoon
In the summertime"
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
4rky
ace
@4rky
January 2020 - On the basis that the best camera is the one you have with you, the plan is to use the mobile more...
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
cat
,
songtitle64
,
mybliss
JackieR
ace
Hello Arky, too hot to move eh?
June 26th, 2020
4rky
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
LoL! too hot to run away from the camera so I took the shot :)
June 26th, 2020
