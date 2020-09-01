Previous
Big Cat by 4rky
Big Cat

Hoardings in town that surround building sites or renovations are often decorated with large colourful murals
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

4rky

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that is seriously good art!
September 5th, 2020  
4rky ace
@koalagardens There are a lot of really good street artists living in Brighton and new murals pop up all the time. This one is by Glimmer Twin - his tag is cut off in the upper right hand corner. I couldn't get any further back in the road without risking being hit by a bus! :)
September 5th, 2020  
Babs ace
Wow fabulous
September 5th, 2020  
