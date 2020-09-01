Sign up
Photo 655
Big Cat
Hoardings in town that surround building sites or renovations are often decorated with large colourful murals
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
1171
photos
131
followers
168
following
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
655
24
25
26
653
27
654
28
655
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
29th August 2020 9:01am
Tags
tiger
,
brighton
,
street art
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that is seriously good art!
September 5th, 2020
4rky
ace
@koalagardens
There are a lot of really good street artists living in Brighton and new murals pop up all the time. This one is by Glimmer Twin - his tag is cut off in the upper right hand corner. I couldn't get any further back in the road without risking being hit by a bus! :)
September 5th, 2020
Babs
ace
Wow fabulous
September 5th, 2020
