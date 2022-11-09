Previous
High Horse by 4rky
Photo 923

High Horse

A huge silver packhorse grazes in the glass atrium of Trinity Leeds, towering nearly 50 feet in the air above busy shoppers. What is it doing here? What is it carrying in its pack? Are you the one to tell us the story, straight from the horse's mouth?

"Equus Altus" was created by Andy Scott (who also created the magnificent Kelpies) to reflect the importance of the wool and textile industry in the history of Leeds, when packhorses were used to carry cloth and other goods. It towers nearly 50 feet above shoppers in the glass atrium of Trinity Mall.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

4rky

Latest from all albums

