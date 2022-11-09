High Horse

A huge silver packhorse grazes in the glass atrium of Trinity Leeds, towering nearly 50 feet in the air above busy shoppers. What is it doing here? What is it carrying in its pack? Are you the one to tell us the story, straight from the horse's mouth?



"Equus Altus" was created by Andy Scott (who also created the magnificent Kelpies) to reflect the importance of the wool and textile industry in the history of Leeds, when packhorses were used to carry cloth and other goods. It towers nearly 50 feet above shoppers in the glass atrium of Trinity Mall.