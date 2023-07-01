Previous
Island Flyer by 4rky
Photo 996

Island Flyer

First time on a hovercraft! 😀
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

4rky

Susan Wakely ace
Noisy but a great way to travel.
July 25th, 2023  
