Photo 1016
1934 Dennis Ace
Some of the operational exhibits at the bus museum are loaned out to film sets or period TV dramas. Twice a year the buses are let loose on the bus routes round the island and transport passengers back in time :)
This little bus was very cute.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bus
,
ryde
,
iow
