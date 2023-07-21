Previous
1934 Dennis Ace by 4rky
Photo 1016

1934 Dennis Ace

Some of the operational exhibits at the bus museum are loaned out to film sets or period TV dramas. Twice a year the buses are let loose on the bus routes round the island and transport passengers back in time :)
This little bus was very cute.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

4rky

ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise