Previous
Next
Who ordered Kitty in a bag to go? by 4rky
Photo 1059

Who ordered Kitty in a bag to go?

I'm cat sitting. Solomon loves this brown paper bag. He wears a little t-shirt to protect a wound on his leg. It also makes him look cute and very chic :)
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

4rky

ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise