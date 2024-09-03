Sign up
Photo 1059
Who ordered Kitty in a bag to go?
I'm cat sitting. Solomon loves this brown paper bag. He wears a little t-shirt to protect a wound on his leg. It also makes him look cute and very chic :)
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
1950
photos
106
followers
131
following
290% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
3rd September 2024 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
solly
