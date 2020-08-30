Previous
Cogs by 4rky
27 / 365

Cogs

Inlaid into the wall outside the Bike Hub
There were four different cog designs - this is a collage of two of them
30th August 2020

4rky

FBailey ace
What a terrific find!
September 4th, 2020  
