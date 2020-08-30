Sign up
27 / 365
Cogs
Inlaid into the wall outside the Bike Hub
There were four different cog designs - this is a collage of two of them
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated. June 2019 - Now have two...
1169
photos
131
followers
168
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
X-T30
Taken
29th August 2020 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
brighton
,
cogs
,
eotb-123
FBailey
ace
What a terrific find!
September 4th, 2020
