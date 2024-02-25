Previous
Caught in the sunlight by 4rky
Caught in the sunlight

A shaft of sunlight spotlit a single stalk under the trees

FOR2024 - negative space
4rky

Babs ace
Love it. fav.
February 27th, 2024  
