Sea Holly by 4rky
272 / 365

Sea Holly

10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

4rky

ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Joanne Diochon ace
Cool the B&W suits these prickly flowers.
July 29th, 2023  
Babs ace
So beautiful. Black and white really emphasises the detail.
July 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
They look good in B&W.
July 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing textures and detail.
July 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
cool love the texture and lighting
July 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful shapes and tones.
July 29th, 2023  
