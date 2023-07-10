Sign up
272 / 365
Sea Holly
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
black and white
sea holly
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool the B&W suits these prickly flowers.
July 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
So beautiful. Black and white really emphasises the detail.
July 29th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
They look good in B&W.
July 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Amazing textures and detail.
July 29th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
cool love the texture and lighting
July 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful shapes and tones.
July 29th, 2023
