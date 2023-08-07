Sign up
299 / 365
Warrior
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
2
0
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
1871
photos
117
followers
144
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
18th July 2023 8:52pm
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
horse
,
castle
,
statue
,
iow
,
carisbrooke
Diana
ace
such a beautiful sculpture, lovely b/w shot.
August 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Warrior standing proudly.
August 20th, 2023
