Regency by 4rky
311 / 365

Regency

Regency architecture, that flourished in the early years of the 19th century, dominates large parts of central Brighton particularly along the seafront.

FOR2024 - Architecture
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

I love this style of architecture, it looks so classy fav
February 14th, 2024  
I like the composition you have used, taking a nice POV on the building against that sky.
February 14th, 2024  
Lovely in black and white!
February 14th, 2024  
Nice
February 14th, 2024  
