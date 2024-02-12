The Volks Electric Railway is a small stretch of track (about a mile) that runs along the beach from the pier to the marina. It is the world's oldest working electric railway and has been carrying passengers since 1883.The Volks company also used to run the Daddy-Long-Legs railway which ran on rails under the sea!At very low tide, the remains of the tracks can sometimes be seen - I'll try and get a photoFOR2024