Crossing by 4rky
Crossing

The Volks Electric Railway is a small stretch of track (about a mile) that runs along the beach from the pier to the marina. It is the world's oldest working electric railway and has been carrying passengers since 1883.

The Volks company also used to run the Daddy-Long-Legs railway which ran on rails under the sea!
https://blog.railwaymuseum.org.uk/daddy-long-legs-a-weird-and-wonderful-railway/
At very low tide, the remains of the tracks can sometimes be seen - I'll try and get a photo

12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

4rky

LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous composition. Love that sinuous leading line.
February 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Nice curving leading lines.
February 16th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great leading lines and b&w image.
February 16th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
How fun would that be? A train that runs right along the beach! I like the curve of the tracks!
February 16th, 2024  
narayani ace
Wonderful composition. So good in b&w
February 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
So beautifully composed and captured, love the leading lines.
February 16th, 2024  
