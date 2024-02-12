Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
315 / 365
Crossing
The Volks Electric Railway is a small stretch of track (about a mile) that runs along the beach from the pier to the marina. It is the world's oldest working electric railway and has been carrying passengers since 1883.
The Volks company also used to run the Daddy-Long-Legs railway which ran on rails under the sea!
https://blog.railwaymuseum.org.uk/daddy-long-legs-a-weird-and-wonderful-railway/
At very low tide, the remains of the tracks can sometimes be seen - I'll try and get a photo
FOR2024
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
1932
photos
112
followers
138
following
86% complete
View this month »
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
5th November 2023 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
railway
,
brighton
,
for2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous composition. Love that sinuous leading line.
February 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nice curving leading lines.
February 16th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great leading lines and b&w image.
February 16th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
How fun would that be? A train that runs right along the beach! I like the curve of the tracks!
February 16th, 2024
narayani
ace
Wonderful composition. So good in b&w
February 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
So beautifully composed and captured, love the leading lines.
February 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close