The Needles Lighthouse by 4rky
The Needles Lighthouse

The Needles form a narrow chalky peninsula which rise from jagged rocks to 120 metre high cliffs on the Western approach to the Isle of Wight. These rocks have always been a hazard to ships making their way up the Solent to Portsmouth and Southampton.

The Needles Lighthouse was built in 1859 and was manned until 1994 when it went fully automated. The light from the lighthouse can be seen from up to 14 miles away at sea level. The helipad on the top was added in 1987.

For a sense of scale, there is a tiny silhouette of a man near the doorway at the base.

Mags ace
Awesome image!
February 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a great choice of subject!
February 14th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love it. Took me back 40 years to when I visited the Isle of Wight. fav.
February 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love this
February 15th, 2024  
