322 / 365
On the pier
This is an edit of one from the archives.
The colour version can be found here:
https://365project.org/4rky/365/2022-12-03
FOR2024 - Negative space
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
Tags
seagull
brighton
for2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice in black and white
February 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Great negative space image!
February 21st, 2024
