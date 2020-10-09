Previous
Fermoyle Strand by 4rky
Fermoyle Strand

Taken by my cousin on a recent visit to Kerry.
One of the many unspoilt, deserted beaches on the Kerry coastline.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

4rky

Diana ace
That looks stunning, love the cloud reflections too.
October 10th, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
Love the colours, the reflections and the peaceful feeling
October 10th, 2020  
sheri
Love the light here.
October 10th, 2020  
