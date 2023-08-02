Previous
Off to work we go by 4rky
Photo 535

Off to work we go

Jigsaw on his way to the wheelhouse.

More on the Carisbrooke donkeys here:
https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/carisbrooke-castle/things-to-do/meet-carisbrooke-donkeys/
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

4rky

ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated.
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! He looks so resigned to his plight.
August 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise