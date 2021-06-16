Previous
Next
A rock frog by Dawn
Photo 939

A rock frog

Taken on South Island October 2020.

I will head to whangarei in am as my 93 yr old Mum had a nasty fall today is currently in hospital for surgery to debride area then use a pressure vacuum dressing which will mean trips to hospital for redressing until healed .
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Sorry to hear about your mum! She might stay in hospital for a while - old bones are fragile, I wonder where this is... we have seen scenes like this from all over!
June 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise