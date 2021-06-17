Previous
Next
Fern by Dawn
Photo 940

Fern

17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A lovely close up of this unusual fern with beautiful leaves, love the fluffy line down the center.
June 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise