My 94 yr old Mum at The Greenfooted gardens just out of Kaikohe by Dawn
Photo 990

My 94 yr old Mum at The Greenfooted gardens just out of Kaikohe

26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Issi Bannerman
How absolutely lovely!
September 26th, 2022  
Diana
This is so precious, what a wonderful shot of your mum!
September 26th, 2022  
