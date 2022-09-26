Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 990
My 94 yr old Mum at The Greenfooted gardens just out of Kaikohe
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
2
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1746
photos
96
followers
109
following
271% complete
983
984
985
986
987
988
989
990
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Main
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
14th January 2022 12:00pm
Privacy
Public
Issi Bannerman
ace
How absolutely lovely!
September 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
This is so precious, what a wonderful shot of your mum!
September 26th, 2022
