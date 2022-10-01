Sign up
Photo 995
Our bike ride on The Old Coach Road Ohakune
Distance 20ks round trip it was a really bumpy ride due to cobble stones , the climb was 650 metres .
Top pic we were under the viaduct the train passed over however we did move further to left the driver spotted us waved then tooted his horn
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1751
photos
98
followers
111
following
272% complete
View this month »
988
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That sounds exciting! Great collage to remember the expedition.
September 30th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Great collage!
September 30th, 2022
Dawn
ace
@olivetreeann
thanking you and yes a fab time
September 30th, 2022
Dawn
ace
@carole_sandford
Thanking you
September 30th, 2022
Babs
ace
What an interesting collage.
September 30th, 2022
bruni
ace
Oh that sounds like fun. Nice collage presentation.
September 30th, 2022
