Our bike ride on The Old Coach Road Ohakune by Dawn
Photo 995

Our bike ride on The Old Coach Road Ohakune

Distance 20ks round trip it was a really bumpy ride due to cobble stones , the climb was 650 metres .
Top pic we were under the viaduct the train passed over however we did move further to left the driver spotted us waved then tooted his horn
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That sounds exciting! Great collage to remember the expedition.
September 30th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Great collage!
September 30th, 2022  
Dawn ace
@olivetreeann thanking you and yes a fab time
September 30th, 2022  
Dawn ace
@carole_sandford Thanking you
September 30th, 2022  
Babs ace
What an interesting collage.
September 30th, 2022  
bruni ace
Oh that sounds like fun. Nice collage presentation.
September 30th, 2022  
