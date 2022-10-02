Previous
Kaka NZ native belong to parrot group this taken at Mt Bruce Bird sanctuary by Dawn
Kaka NZ native belong to parrot group this taken at Mt Bruce Bird sanctuary

Although at the sanctuary these birds were not caged in anyway , there was atleast 10 just sitting in the trees
2nd October 2022

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
