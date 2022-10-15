Sign up
Photo 1009
Fun at the beach
I watched these youngsters playing , so nice seeing them enjoy the simple pleasures playing in the sea, Their Granddad was watching from his car which was on the beach too
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
5
3
Dawn
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
10th October 2022 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful happy shot, strange that granddad was watching from the car though 😉
October 14th, 2022
Fisher Family
A super action shot of the children in the sea!
Ian
October 14th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun capture
October 14th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super action shot - so much fun ! fav
October 14th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely action capture, so nice to see!
October 14th, 2022
Ian