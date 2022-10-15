Previous
Fun at the beach by Dawn
Photo 1009

Fun at the beach

I watched these youngsters playing , so nice seeing them enjoy the simple pleasures playing in the sea, Their Granddad was watching from his car which was on the beach too
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Dawn

@Dawn
Diana ace
Such a wonderful happy shot, strange that granddad was watching from the car though 😉
October 14th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A super action shot of the children in the sea!

Ian
October 14th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
October 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super action shot - so much fun ! fav
October 14th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely action capture, so nice to see!
October 14th, 2022  
