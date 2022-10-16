Sign up
Photo 1010
A frost covered feather
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
2
2
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1768
photos
102
followers
112
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
13th August 2022 8:08am
Heather
ace
Wow! A super capture of the frost crystals! Fav
October 15th, 2022
George
ace
Brrrrrrrrrr
October 15th, 2022
