Previous
Fantail in flight by Dawn
Photo 1512

Fantail in flight

22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
414% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Beautiful, Dawn! I love the light on its tail and outspread wings! Fav
April 21st, 2024  
JackieR ace
Instant fav
April 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
Love the backlighting on the birds tail.
April 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh what a catch!
April 21st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Terrific capture.
April 21st, 2024  
Diane ace
Neat!
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise