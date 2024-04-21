Previous
Pomegranate hope it grows to full size by Dawn
Pomegranate hope it grows to full size

21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Dawn

@Dawn
Heather ace
A nice shot! I like the colours and the sheen on its round surface! It's doing well so far!
April 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
How exciting, is this in your garden?
April 20th, 2024  
