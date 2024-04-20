Previous
Greville and bee taken the other day by Dawn
Photo 1510

Greville and bee taken the other day by Dawn

Thanking all of you who helped the Chinese aster reach the TT page amazing and so delighted
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Dawn

Judith Johnson ace
Very pretty - like a painting
April 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
Gorgeous light! The bee and the plant look electric! Fav
April 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice light
April 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I love this back lit photo. It's fabulous
April 19th, 2024  
