We had an early morning start yesterday for a follow up appt following recent surgery , removal of clips , surgeon pleased with progress and all forms completed for R knee replacement surgery in the near future by Dawn
Photo 1509

19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Dawn

Dawn
Islandgirl ace
Wow gorgeous morning light!
April 18th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous golden light
April 18th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful morning scene and gorgeous tones. Love the fog hovering low with the hills in the background.
April 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous scene, tones and light.
April 18th, 2024  
katy ace
Wonderful to hear your good news and what a stunning photo. Fabulous color and light, Dawn.
April 18th, 2024  
