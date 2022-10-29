Sign up
Photo 1023
Lake Rotokapoto Karikari or Coca Cola lake as known by locals.
This is due to peat and natural tannins making the water reddish brown .
This however doesn’t show in photo as it was a overcast day the ripples due to Mintee having a swim .
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1781
photos
106
followers
108
following
280% complete
View this month »
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
28th October 2022 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
