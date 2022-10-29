Previous
Lake Rotokapoto Karikari or Coca Cola lake as known by locals. by Dawn
Lake Rotokapoto Karikari or Coca Cola lake as known by locals.

This is due to peat and natural tannins making the water reddish brown .
This however doesn’t show in photo as it was a overcast day the ripples due to Mintee having a swim .
