Photo 1051
Meg was not very happy with us as she was put in her box while we went away for a short time to show her displeasure she tore the mesh in her sleeping carrier this just shows her with head out through the hole
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
9
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1811
photos
112
followers
114
following
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1045
1046
1047
1048
92
1049
1050
1051
Kathy
ace
She even has a disgusted look on her face. LOL.
November 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
Ha ha! That's just too cute.
November 26th, 2022
Heather
ace
She looks so sweet even when she's feeling miffed.
November 26th, 2022
katy
ace
LOL! How can one be upset with that cute little face?
November 26th, 2022
Dawn
ace
@randystreat
lol Kathy that’s not too bad we’ve seen worse 😊
November 26th, 2022
Dawn
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanking you Mags 😊
November 26th, 2022
Dawn
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Yes she’s pretty good at that lol thanking you for fav 😊
November 26th, 2022
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
lol don’t mind the face not so happy about crate at the time but have patched it up now 😊
November 26th, 2022
katy
ace
@Dawn
I get that and I am glad you were able to mend it!
November 26th, 2022
