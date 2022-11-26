Previous
Meg was not very happy with us as she was put in her box while we went away for a short time to show her displeasure she tore the mesh in her sleeping carrier this just shows her with head out through the hole by Dawn
Meg was not very happy with us as she was put in her box while we went away for a short time to show her displeasure she tore the mesh in her sleeping carrier this just shows her with head out through the hole

26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Dawn

Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Kathy ace
She even has a disgusted look on her face. LOL.
November 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
Ha ha! That's just too cute.
November 26th, 2022  
Heather ace
She looks so sweet even when she's feeling miffed.
November 26th, 2022  
katy ace
LOL! How can one be upset with that cute little face?
November 26th, 2022  
Dawn ace
@randystreat lol Kathy that’s not too bad we’ve seen worse 😊
November 26th, 2022  
Dawn ace
@marlboromaam Thanking you Mags 😊
November 26th, 2022  
Dawn ace
@365projectorgheatherb Yes she’s pretty good at that lol thanking you for fav 😊
November 26th, 2022  
Dawn ace
@grammyn lol don’t mind the face not so happy about crate at the time but have patched it up now 😊
November 26th, 2022  
katy ace
@Dawn I get that and I am glad you were able to mend it!
November 26th, 2022  
