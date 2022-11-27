Sign up
Photo 1052
Tui
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
3
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Hello everyone I'm returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1812
photos
112
followers
114
following
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1046
1047
1048
92
1049
1050
1051
1052
katy
ace
Wow! I love how you have framed this to make it look like a beautiful painting
November 26th, 2022
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy 😊
November 26th, 2022
Babs
ace
They are such beautiful birds. I wish I could have got a photo of one when I was in New Zealand, but they were always too well hidden for me to get a clear shot.
November 26th, 2022
