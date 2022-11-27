Previous
Tui by Dawn
Photo 1052

Tui

27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Dawn

@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
Wow! I love how you have framed this to make it look like a beautiful painting
November 26th, 2022  
@grammyn Thanking you Katy 😊
November 26th, 2022  
They are such beautiful birds. I wish I could have got a photo of one when I was in New Zealand, but they were always too well hidden for me to get a clear shot.
November 26th, 2022  
