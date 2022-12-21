Previous
A bad hair day by Dawn
A bad hair day

I’m going to be out of action for taking photos for a while as having shoulder repair surgery tomorrow so you will be seeing similar photos previously taken just to keep months going.
21st December 2022

Dawn

Mags ace
LOL! Perfect title but nice capture!
December 20th, 2022  
